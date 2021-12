30 - LA TRACK-LIST

Strangers by Nature – 3:02

Easy on Me – 3:44

My Little Love – 6:29

Cry Your Heart Out – 4:15

Oh My God – 3:45

Can I Get It – 3:30

I Drink Wine – 6:16

All Night Parking (con Erroll Garner) – 2:41

Woman like Me – 5:00

Hold On – 6:06

To Be Loved – 6:43

Love Is a Game – 6:43