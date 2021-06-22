A bespoke dude

Throughout this issue of Hub we write about the rising youth. Here we meet with Fabio Attanasio who is probably their most valuable figurehead. Capable of becoming an interpreter of the sacred classics to younger audiences. Born in 1987 in Naples, he was naturally blessed with the ability to create proportions and with the chromatic genius which cannot be learnt or taught, following a path of connoisseur. He cuts through the robust fabric of his many talents to form a uniform of a scholar, by applying himself. First by making a way for himself among the persistent reservations of a harsh and jealous world, and then by gaining his masters’ trust, by presenting himself as an articulate communicator of his learnings. «When I started to knock on the doors of tailors, they looked at me with distrust: I was not a journalist, I was not a client, just a curious person. But the willingness to learn toughened me up. When I later met Nicoletta Caraceni I realized that some people just understood me and were able to stimulate my passion along with theirs». Supported by 333,000 followers on Instagram, he holds an authoritative prescence with his blog Bespoke Dudes where audiences from as far as the United States, Brazil and Turkey follow him. An ambassador of some of the most prestigious fashion houses and an entrepreneur with his own brands, he is distinguished by a pedigree of great excellence. But the fight is still on the back burner: these days the avant-garde styles favor tribal engravings rather than buttonholes. Or do they? «In reality I have tens of thousands of followers in the 25 to 34 age group and I sense in them the same passion that I have. Clearly, the dominant lack of engagement which suggests leaving the outfit behind also for the office doesn’t help, but special ceremonies or events exist that enable the young to get in touch with their tailor. And then, for those who are prone to looking beautiful and well-made, sparks fly. In years to come, couture will be like vintage motoring, inspired by a few die-hard devotees, capable of reviving the glory of the past and passing it on». Do you know of any brands to suggest to our young readers and for the more discerning, any tailors? «With regards to ready-to-wear, in addition to my own TBD Eyewear and The Fleece Milano, I would suggest Velasca and Eduardo De Simone. As far as Italian tailors are concerned, Vergallo, Liverano, Aloisio, Dalcuore, Cuomo. For Spanish, Serna, Prats, Yusti, Placido, Santa Eulalia».