«A Clockwork Orange»

Today, more than ever, the real terror comes from the management of the cure, which allows us to perceive the protocols of current events through the wide-angle lens of an oracle. The lurking predator’s eye by which the director’s gaze retreats in the opening scene is offset by the harrowed and intoxicated pupils of the mistreated and domesticated beast tortured by institutions to the point of becoming a drunken goat. In the same way that the sight of a death camp or an industrial slaughterhouse is more ghastly and grotesque than a lion biting an antelope, so too is the administration of violence under the pre-fabricated and benevolent attentions of pseudo-scientists serving political repression’s, set back by moral and emotional forces including rape and child cruelty. Free will is mocked...