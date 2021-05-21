  • 1
Mag
Conflitto Israele Gaza
Coronavirus
Votazione del 13 giugno
Elezioni comunali
Home
Trending Topics
Conflitto Israele Gaza
Coronavirus
Votazione del 13 giugno
Elezioni comunali
×
×
Cerca su CdT

«A Clockwork Orange»

HUB

A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick’s feature film based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess, was screened for the first time in New York in December 1971. It would be foolhardy to attempt to reconstruct in a few lines the artistic depth of the work and the anecdotal richness that accompanies it. It is more manageable to read the watermark of its prophecy. Then, as now, it was and is the revelry of ultra-violence and the cultivated taste for debauchery of the leading character that shocks consciences.

«A Clockwork Orange»
«You’re absolutley right Sir» Above, main character Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) mockingly confronts head guard Barnes (Michael Bates)

«A Clockwork Orange»

«You’re absolutley right Sir» Above, main character Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) mockingly confronts head guard Barnes (Michael Bates)

Di Augusto Bassi e Dina Aletras / AletrasMedia Hub

Today, more than ever, the real terror comes from the management of the cure, which allows us to perceive the protocols of current events through the wide-angle lens of an oracle. The lurking predator’s eye by which the director’s gaze retreats in the opening scene is offset by the harrowed and intoxicated pupils of the mistreated and domesticated beast tortured by institutions to the point of becoming a drunken goat. In the same way that the sight of a death camp or an industrial slaughterhouse is more ghastly and grotesque than a lion biting an antelope, so too is the administration of violence under the pre-fabricated and benevolent attentions of pseudo-scientists serving political repression’s, set back by moral and emotional forces including rape and child cruelty. Free will is mocked...

Vuoi leggere di più?

Sottoscrivi un abbonamento per continuare a leggere l’articolo.
Scopri gli abbonamenti al Corriere del Ticino.

Abbonati a 9.- CHF

Hai già un abbonamento? Accedi

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: Hub
  • 1
  • 1