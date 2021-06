As the summer season approaches, even the sternest male will want to dress up. But when it comes to jewelry, a true gentleman is only allowed to wear cufflinks. Be creative with shapes, metals, rare stones and colors, but avoid good luck charms, like rabbit’s feet, shark teeth or chili peppers. Vintage Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Fabergé pieces are at the highest level, although it’s much more elegant to modestly display the enamel cufflinks that your grandfather commissioned from Huntsman on Savile Row. If the two of you never return to the manor without spending all the gold in your saddlebags, I suggest a trip to Buccellati. The gold cufflinks are delightful, but the collection’s most precious cufflinks, featuring pink sapphires, diamonds, jade and peridot, are without doubt the crystal clear object you will wear for every hand kiss. For something more understated and symbolic you can opt for the stately Altiplano cufflinks by Piaget. In the event that you are a nostalgic fan of Sir Thomas Sean, Anthony Sinclair - who made the magic of the original in collaboration with Deakin & Francis, who produced a copy of the cufflinks worn by James Bond at the card table in Dr. No (License to Kill). A general caution: these accessories will guide the eye to your cuffs, so be certain they do not embarrass you. It is not important if your cuff is single or double, if it is straight or rounded; all that matters is that it comes out of your jacket with measure, and is always immaculate (the slightest speck of sauce is enough to put you in a spot forever) and that you have hand-sewn buttonholes. You can flaunt alexandrite gems on your wrist as well, but if they peek out of machine-cut buttonholes, they won’t shine. For other gems, preferably uncompromising. Only wear Anulus piscatoris and chevalier if you are a pontiff or if you have the right of life and death over your estates. Do not wear bracelets or necklaces after the age of 18. Only wear wild pendants and that is if the shark tooth you wear around your neck has been torn from the unlucky predator with your own hands.