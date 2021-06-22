A gallant European Maurizio Serra,

The first Italian Academician of France
/ The eyes of the twentieth century Maurizio Serra’s essays always include an element of character study
He is a scholar, «we were advised». «An expert of the Vichy government», «He has a passion for the literature of irregular people such as Luis Aragon, André Malraux and Drieu La Rochelle», «He is a polyglot and in particular writes and speaks the most elegant French, without an accent» «At his breakfast meetings in Paris the elite of the French Intelligentsia were present». Not only that: «He is a man of exquisite elegance». And to conclude: «In four hundred years of history he was the first Italian academic of France, and it goes without saying, the only one». At this point, to avoid turning out to be inadequate interviewers, all that remains is to throw ourselves into last-minute studies, to gain new knowledge and to dust off those that we no longer remember having. Like the gentleman he...
Sottoscrivi un abbonamento per continuare a leggere l’articolo.Scopri gli abbonamenti al Corriere del Ticino.
Hai già un abbonamento? Accedi
Millennial luxury and style guru Fabio Attanasio
Il bespoke tailoring ha trovato un divulgatore capace di parlare ai giovani
Incontro con lo scrittore e diplomatico, unico italiano Accademico di Francia
Seven uplifting stories
Sette storie sui giovani e il lusso come sul lusso di essere giovani