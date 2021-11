Entering the lobby one feels a sense of tranquility and opulance, the space is cool and simple, not too much, not too little - just right. The light shimmering across the lake and mountains sparkle like golden stars glistening onto the water, making one feel that they’re being hugged by the Gods of Olympus.

There are 47 residences, suites and junior suites with each floor dedicated to a theme, each designed with bespoke detailing. Artwork is prominent throughout offering an alternative attraction to a stunning view

In house restaurants are a plenty, enticing all palates. Executive Chef Patrick Mahler heads up FOCUS (18 Gault Millau points, 2 Michelin stars) the 12 course French delights are a unique gastronomic delight. Chef de Cuisine Philipp Heid from PRISMA (16 Gault Millau points, 1 Michelin star) brings composure in a typically Asian manner. And the elegant atmosphere of the Verlinde Armagnac & Cognac Bar makes for a super spot to talk with intellectuals and share life stories whilst looking at the original works of art by the namesake Claude Verline.

Park Hotel Vitznau carries one of the largest and most prominent wine collections in Switzerland with more than 43,000 bottles registered. The cellars are managed by Sven Uzat and his team whose knowledge is incredible, and expertise exceptional.

Sommelier-Team: Sven Uzat, Sebastian Lübbert, Lukas Kroesen und Pascal Schmassmann

After enjoying the delights of fine gastronomy, there is no better way to spend a day relaxing in the spa. The showstopper is the Olympic sized pool that juts out onto the lake, whilst inside the spa a multi million pound aquarium surrounds the seating areas.

If you are looking for tranquility, beauty, views, restaurants that will enhance your senses then the Park Hotel Vitznau is the hotel for you.

