A is for Airstream

If celebrities such as Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey, Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks and Matthew Modine, all of whom can afford every kind of comfort, insist on spending their vacations in their Airstream trailers, then the reason can only lie in the sense of freedom that such an experience offers, which is in addition to the legend surrounding the famous brand. In fact, in an imaginary glossary of American myths, the letter «A» would include Airstream, a company founded in 1931 by «Wally» Byam (1896-1962). Legend has it that the first one was built to satisfy his wife’s desire to be able to cook and have a minimum of comfort while camping. So the first Byam vehicles were built in Masonite, a pressed wood fiber that was ideal for the purpose. Success came in the second half of the 1930s, when...