A is for Airstream

The American dream
Energy trailer
If celebrities such as Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey, Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks and Matthew Modine, all of whom can afford every kind of comfort, insist on spending their vacations in their Airstream trailers, then the reason can only lie in the sense of freedom that such an experience offers, which is in addition to the legend surrounding the famous brand. In fact, in an imaginary glossary of American myths, the letter «A» would include Airstream, a company founded in 1931 by «Wally» Byam (1896-1962). Legend has it that the first one was built to satisfy his wife’s desire to be able to cook and have a minimum of comfort while camping. So the first Byam vehicles were built in Masonite, a pressed wood fiber that was ideal for the purpose. Success came in the second half of the 1930s, when...
Sottoscrivi un abbonamento per continuare a leggere l’articolo.Scopri gli abbonamenti al Corriere del Ticino.
Hai già un abbonamento? Accedi
Da novant’anni Airstream vuol dire avventura
Remarkably stylish, practical and versatile
Le biciclette pieghevoli Brompton sono un inno alla mobilità individuale
Millennial luxury and style guru Fabio Attanasio
Il bespoke tailoring ha trovato un divulgatore capace di parlare ai giovani