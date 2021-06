Just an hour’s drive from Vienna, or if you like, from the evocative and poignant spa town of Piestany: two hours from Budapest or the archepiscopal town of Kromìøíž, is Bratislava. Here you will find the Antique American Bar. Due to the pandemic or, to be more accurate, due to lockdown, it is currently closed but anybody who, on an beautiful Spring evening, dressed in a white jacket with two-toned loafers and a copy of Peter Altenberg’s Fables of Life under his/her arm, has ventured across the main square towards Rybárska brána will not be disappointed. There you will find The Antique where you can have a well-deserved Americano at the cocktail bar of one of the best spots in the Danubian universe, «main bartender Erik Lorincz transferred his experience from the Savoy’s American Bar in London» one will understand that the closure is an omen of far more extensive challenges. However, The Antique is a fighter, even in the background: they’ve created their own line of pre-bottled cocktails (Negroni, Martini, Coffee Negroni) and have launched the Rona 5 Star glassware range. Hub’s journey through the cocktail bars of Europe starts here.