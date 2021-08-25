A piedi nudi sulle radici / Barefoot in the woods

There is an ancestral force in Angela Lyn’s art. Her works, as in this case, are very often footsteps from the past and also an incentive to keep going. This bronze casting is where I see the artist’s origins, as she has somehow transfigured the Chinese tradition of bound feet. Fortunately, Angela’s works convey messages without shouting: they speak of roots without dividing. As in the anthological exhibition scheduled for Spring 2022 at Villa Arconati in Bollate: sculptures, paintings and installations where her roots will merge with the space creating a single work of art, made up of small, short stories that combine and become a single story.