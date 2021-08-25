A piedi nudi sulle radici / Barefoot in the woods

L’artista del mese - Artist of the month
C’è una forza atavica nel lavoro di Angela Lyn. Sovente le sue opere, come in questo caso, sono orme del passato e anche spinta a non fermarsi mai. In questa fusione in bronzo rivedo le origini dell’artista, che ha in qualche modo trasfigurato la tradizione cinese dei piedi fasciati. Per fortuna, le opere di Angela trasmettono messaggi senza urlare: parlano di radici senza dividere. Come nell’antologica in programma per la primavera 2022 a Villa Arconati a Bollate: sculture, pitture e installazioni dove le radici si fonderanno con lo spazio creando un’unica opera d’arte, fatta di piccole, brevi storie che si sommano e diventano racconto corale.
Angela Lyn, classe 1955, è nata a Windsor, Inghilterra, da padre cinese e madre Inglese. Ha ottenuto un master in pittura alla Kunstgewerbeschule di Basilea e ha esposto in spazi pubblici e privati. Dal 1994 vive e lavora in Svizzera ed è madre di 3 figli.
There is an ancestral force in Angela Lyn’s art. Her works, as in this case, are very often footsteps from the past and also an incentive to keep going. This bronze casting is where I see the artist’s origins, as she has somehow transfigured the Chinese tradition of bound feet. Fortunately, Angela’s works convey messages without shouting: they speak of roots without dividing. As in the anthological exhibition scheduled for Spring 2022 at Villa Arconati in Bollate: sculptures, paintings and installations where her roots will merge with the space creating a single work of art, made up of small, short stories that combine and become a single story.
Angela Lyn, born in 1955, was raised in England, by a Chinese father and English mother. She obtained a Master’s degree in Painting at the Kunstgewerbeschule in Basel and has exhibited in public and private spaces. She ‘s lived and worked in Switzerland since 1994 and is mother of three .
