American bar

Un giorno ci ritroveremo all’Antique di Bratislava

Evoca le atmosfere di cent’anni fa il cocktail più rappresentativo dell’Antique Bar, il Norman Conquest: Talisker 10, calvados 3 anni, Carpano Antica Formula, Angostura e zucchero

Di Arturo Riva - Red. ExtraSette Hub

A un’ora d’auto da Vienna o, se volete, da una delle più evocative e struggenti stazioni termali della Vecchia Europa, Pieštany; a due da Budapest o, ancor meglio, da quell’incanto arcivescovile che porta il nome di Kroměříž, c’è Bratislava. E a Bratislava, c’è l’Antique Bar. Causa pandemia o, per essere politicamente più precisi, causa lockdown, in questi giorni è chiuso: chi nelle azzurre sere di primavera, in giacca bianca e mocassini bicolori, con le Favole della vita di Peter Altenberg sottobraccio, abbia attraversato la piazza principale per imboccare Rybárska brána e andare a farsi, meritato, un Americano amaro al bancone di questo che è uno dei migliori cocktail bar dell’universo danubiano, sa che tale tetragona chiusura è presagio di ben più vaste sfide a carico di chiunque voglia vivere e non solo sopravvivere. Ma all’Antique sono combattenti, pur nelle retrovie: hanno creato una linea di cocktail già imbottigliati (Negroni, Martini, Coffee Negroni) e lanciato con Rona 5 Star Glass la vendita di bicchieri firmati. E forse, mentre leggete queste righe, avranno già riaperto. Il viaggio di Hub per i cocktail bar d’Europa parte da qui.

