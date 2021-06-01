An essay on friendship

If not out of love, these are clear moments of friendship: toward a city, and novels which one carries in one’s satchel or backpack, as if they were amulets, perhaps even of friendship toward the crowd, not the obscene and bio-political crowd of the megacities nor the «lunatic» crowd of the romantic writers, but of the sweet solitary crowd of a Georges Perec, who sat for three consecutive days in October 1974 in the cafés as well as on the benches of Saint-Sulpice, writing the famous Tentative of exhaustion of a Parisian place, a brief diary of insignificance, of details, of imaginary symmetries, of false movements. More expansive in time, on the waves of an intense and intimate style of prose reminiscent of the glow of laptop monitors on overnight trains, distant from the instant notebook of Perec, and with a sense of intent is In Zurich, on the moon by Yari Bernasconi and Andrea Fazioli, who for an entire year met, once a month, at Paradeplatz. A square that could be the backdrop of civilization, that has a power over imagination, that serves as an eyewitness («here’s the money») and that precisely for that reason is suitable not just for flânerie but also for the outsider to gaze at: «After all, even the familiarities of Paradeplatz are part of our projection».