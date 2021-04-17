An imaginary journey of life

Sometimes it so happens that a piece of art piece needs no explanations. Just by observing it, the layers of the creative process disclose itself. Nature is the source from where the artist draws his inspiration and creates his parallel world which is fixed on the canvas. A rope that indicates a path. A ruin and a tree. Images of an fictional journey that represents ones life. He pays attention to his bronze sculptures often depicting entangled branches and crumbling houses. Hung on the wall are portraits of Segantini and Giacometti, indications that can be used to unravel the transparency of art you are admiring.