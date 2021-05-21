Attualità a orologeria

  • 1
Una riflessione a partire dai 50 anni di «Arancia meccanica»

Nel dicembre del 1971, a New York, fu proiettato per la prima volta Arancia Meccanica (A Clockwork Orange), il lungometraggio di Stanley Kubrick tratto dall’omonimo romanzo di Anthony Burgess. Sarebbe velleitario tentare di ricostruire in poche battute la profondità artistica dell’opera e la ricchezza aneddotica che l’accompagna. Più maneggevole è leggerne in filigrana la profezia. Allora come oggi, a scuotere le coscienze fu ed è il baccanale dell’ultraviolenza e il coltivatissimo gusto per la depravazione del protagonista. Ma oggi più di allora, il vero terrore arriva dall’amministrazione della cura, che ci fa percepire i protocolli dell’attualità attraverso il grandangolo di un oracolo. L’occhio alla mescalina del predatore in agguato da cui retrocede lo sguardo del regista nella scena di...

  • 1
  • 1