Attualità a orologeria

HUB

A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick’s feature film based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess, was screened for the first time in New York in December 1971. It would be foolhardy to attempt to reconstruct in a few lines the artistic depth of the work and the anecdotal richness that accompanies it. It is more manageable to read the watermark of its prophecy. Then, as now, it was and is the revelry of ultra-violence and the cultivated taste for debauchery of the leading character that shocks consciences.