Going beyond the idea that one should match wine to a dish (after all even Gualtiero Marchesi believed this), we will continue to propose tastings which add the pleasure of the palate to the one of the mind. To begin with, we suggest an exceptionally literal bottle: Barolo Castelletto of Castello di Perno. The Manor with its surrounding hills, belonging to the jurist Gregorio Gitti, was once the sumptuous annex of Giulio Einaudi Editore, a place where many authors, including Primo Levi, spent their time in search of inspiration. Now it produces a «neoclassical Barolo» which is aged for 18 months in Austrian oak. A splendid ruby red wine, light and intense to the nose, with silky tannins and persistent notes of red fruits, violets and underwood. As we sip this Barolo which tastes of great literature, we should equip ourselves with an essential book: Manifesto incerto - Sotto il cielo di Parigi con Nadja, André Breton, Walter Benjamin by Frédérik Pajak. This is the second volume of nine. It is a biography of Paris and the great artists and men of letters who lived there during the last century. An inspiring graphic story, with its texts and aphoristic quotations accompanied by ink drawings in which the evocative tone of shadows dominates. It can be opened at any point and leaves you wanting to read it backwards and forwards, exploring phrases, quotations, and details of real life. Next, we reach the valley of Mosel, with its superlative Rieslings which are produced in rigid climates (we are more in the north of Champagne), on precipitous slopes, which are touched by rays of sun reflected by the waters of rivers. We recommend a bottle for connoisseurs: Marienburg Rothenpfad Clemens Busch, made from vines which are grown on red slates (not the common grey ones), which gives a higher complexity. Full, well-structured, and yet soft, buttery with bread notes. While continuing to travel, this time through the 19th century, we approach the fascinating pages of Nietzsche on the road by Paolo Pagani. It recounts the life of the German philosopher as a wandering and stateless philosopher and one of the three masters of suspicion according to the famous definition of Paul Ricoeur. A thrilling biography, full of stories, thoughts, and travels.