Damla Turgut, founder of Otto Tiles

This is a story of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences, and of female entrepreneurship: Damla Turgut was born in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, into a family of publishers. A dynamic lawyer who always had a passion for London, where she has lived since 2015, and the city she managed to launch her company, and where she has managed to grown Otto Tiles, into an enterprise capable of producing and exporting high quality products all over the world. It could happen to anybody, and even more so to those who come from a mega-city like Istanbul, who want to change their life. She decided to say goodbye to the world of finance and courtrooms in order to focus her energy to the production of an object that is widely marketed but sometimes a bit mundane: tiles. This is how Damla Turgut started...