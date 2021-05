Discover the finely crafted Renaissance Collection from the luxury international fragrance house Amouage

The luxury fragrance house belongs to the Sultanate of Oman. It is a haven of research, inspiration and raw materials. Crimson Rocks originated from the Al-Hajar Mountains: the rough elevation is home to a rose that is resistant to harsh climates. Ashore is a blinding snapshot of the Ras al Jinz beach: the stunning jasmine and ambergris reflect feminine versatility. Enclave, which was inspired by the fjords of Musandam, is a masterpiece of chromatic and thermal contrasts. Frozen mint, cardamom oil and amber recreate the impact of the sea on the sun-drenched mountain. Meander is the symphony of odors radiating from the earth during the monsoon season. Frankincense creates paradoxical swirls of mists from the Dhofar plateau on caramel-colored mud exuding an intense, bold essence of sweetness, making it our favorite. Renaissance, the vicious war between beauty, desire, order and chaos. Apollonian and Dionysian, which occurs throughout nature and the human heart.