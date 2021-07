All dreams are a journey that lead to some distant fantasy world or to the most intimate essence of oneself. Dolce & Gabbana’s creations do both: they draw you far away, into a universe of grace and beauty, but at the same time, they will always take you back to the deepest and most authentic roots of the fashion house, as shown by their interpretation of the most iconic piece of women’s wardrobe: the «little black dress».

«If I had to choose a single look to describe our journey - explains Domenico Dolce - it would be a classic black tube dress decorated in lace, simple, but sensual and always elegant. It is the emblem of what our customers love: quality, feeling at ease with what they wear, and being able to dream. Our purpose is not only to create beautiful clothes, with attention to detail,...