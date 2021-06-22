Electrifying flexibility

When one imagines the «green» mobility of the future, we carry a prerequisite reflex that brings to mind «sharing». As much as sharing is an important value, in everyday life it becomes a standardization of mass-produced goods based on necessity rather than joy. Instead, there is a smart urban object that bends to the needs of the individual and allows one to enjoy the pleasures of functionality whilst looking super cool in the city. Brompton bicycles, manufactured in London, are a dynamic embodiment of this. Seeing them in real life leaves one almost dumbfounded, for the quality of the custom-made details, but above all for how easily they can be folded under a bar table or in the boot of a car, ready to be used as a flywheel of freedom. And for those whose limbs are tired after a long day in the office, or who live in urban areas which offer a workout rather than a pedal home, the Brompton Electric is a the bicycle of choice offering pedal assistance on three levels and with a removable battery that gives a further boost to the unparalleled flexibility of the brand’s vehicles. We know frequent flyers, during these pandemic times, who take it everywhere, folded in their bags or trolleys, and show it off at several latitudes: a luxury product full of details, which says a lot about its owner.