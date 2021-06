That was the past, defined by a humble, discreet, perhaps dignified spirit. But it was also a time when Mao pierced society with the most atrocious acts of the Proletarian Cultural Revolution. Now, this «city» has been transformed into a destination of refined idylls, distinguished by the five-star wellness hotel that has replaced the original factory. And it shows through its architecture, the story of the radical metamorphosis of the era, its extreme capacity for remembering, alienating and reconverting, twisting and grafting itself into the contours of history. From factory to hotel, the circle of life. Mother Nature is regenerated, as is man’s habitat in a world in which, truly, once again, «nothing is created, nothing is destroyed, but rather everything is transformed».