Goya a Basilea

On the morning of December 5, 2017, news agencies announced the death of 92-year-old Jean Bruno Wladimir François-de-Paule Le Fèvre, Count d’Ormesson. He was a successful writer, journalist and political commentator, man of institutions, Academician of France and, last but not least, a great charmer, because of his conversational skills that ranged from the siege of Troy to Stephen Hawking, because of his piercing blue eyes, as well as the privilege of being a U, by the English differentiation between U and Non-U.