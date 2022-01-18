  • 1
Goya a Basilea

Hub

Ancora pochi giorni per ammirare il genio alla Fondation Beyeler

Goya a Basilea
© Fondation Beyeler

Goya a Basilea

© Fondation Beyeler

Di Maria Cristina Minicelli Hub

Il fruscio della seta, la trasparenza delle organze, i fiocchi nei capelli, i volant di raso lucido e il profumo dell’avventura: ecco cosa rapisce nei dipinti e nelle incisioni di Francisco José Goya y Lucientes (1746-1828), che a Basilea è ritornato - dal lontano 1953 - anche con opere esposte per la prima volta. Provengono da musei e da collezioni private, e ognuna emana l’atmosfera di corte o dei bassifondi madrileni.

Cavaliere, avventuriero, seduttore, Goya s’arruolò in una cuadrilla di toreros, passione riversata con impeto nelle acquaforti e acquatinte della «Tauromaquia» (1815-1816). Ferito in una rissa, nel 1769 andò nella Roma di Papa di Benedetto XIV e s’imbibì di quell’Illuminismo tanto aborrito dalla società spagnola.

Fu colpito dal «Nudo femminile di spalle» (1740), il primo domestico, dal vivo, dove Pierre Subleyras ritrasse sua moglie, la miniaturista Maria Felice Tibaldi: e ne trasfuse la suggestione nella sua «Maja Desnuda» (e nella «Maja Vestida», in mostra), che riprende l’impatto pittorico della seduzione nella gamma dei bianchi, dal caldo al freddo all’argentato. Toni che ritroviamo in «La famiglia dell’Infante Don Luis di Borbone» (1784), nelle sontuosi vesti della madre María Teresa e di Don Luis che dà le carte sulla coperta di velluto verde, su cui spicca una candela accesa, come nella «Negazione di San Pietro» di Gerard van Honthorst.

