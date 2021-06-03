After analyzing the realm of classical chronography, reconsidered in the most austere tradition, we would like to present a selection of exquisite, attractive, slightly pleasing objects, which can interpret the codes of the past with boldness. Their primary material is steel, and their mechanical motors are conceived for an adventurous life. The Breitling Top Time Deus, produced in collaboration with Deus Ex Machina, the Australian lifestyle brand that combines the imagery of motorcycling and surfing with a rare pertinence. We have been writing for a long time that the Top Time Breitling of the 60s and 70s merited a re-edition, and the «Zorro» already made our hearts beat faster, but with its super-rim counters, the «lightning fast» chronographic hand and the colors of the Deus, it completes an errant fusion of customized and industrial. If we can imagine the Top Time on the wrist of Forrest Minchinton loading his board on a classic motorcycle surfing through waves of sand and sea, the new Hamilton Intra-Matic Chronograph is an American classic that recalls the epic Kowalski of Vanishing Point. With its 40 mm case, black dial with white counters, leather strap, and H-51 hand-wound movement with 60 hours of power reserve, this model would take you across the United States in a supercar. The avant-garde spirit of Longines shines through in the Heritage Classic Chronograph 1946, which is perhaps the most elegant new vintage steel chronograph on the market. Taking inspiration from the celebrated 13zn, it has a 40mm case that embraces a silver-tone dial with brushed Arabic numerals. The automatic caliber L895 features an impressive 54 hours of power reserve. We conclude with the most valuable piece in terms of history and performance: Zenith Chronomaster Revival A385. A re-release of the rarest third reference of the original 1969 El Primero, A remarkable piece.