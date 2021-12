A few nights ago I was in the editorial office of Hub, an industrial space where there used to be a large printing press. It was dark and pouring with rain outside. I asked myself: is Hub moving in the right direction? Should we devote more time to high-end luxury craftsmanship and feature more pages which has its roots in centuries-old traditions or more toward styles stemming from current events? My phone rings. It’s Davide Macullo, an architect and Hub collaborator, calling me from Tirana. As usual, I ask him about the atmosphere of this small and fast-growing metropolis: are people full of energy or are they desolate and lacking in appetite as a result of the pandemic and everything else? «They are full of energy - Davide replies - because they’re more realistic than we are». This gave me the answer to my question concerning Hub. Living and doing business entails passion, freedom and objectives, and only thereafter calculations and measures, which ultimately depend on the character of the decision-maker. This is precisely the wish we would like to extend to our readers for 2022, in the splendid words of Goethe: «Concerning any act of initiative or creation, there is one elementary truth, the ignorance of which endlessly kills ideas and plans; that as soon as we really commit ourselves, then Providence, too, provides. All kinds of things happen, and help us, that would otherwise not...No matter what you do or dream of doing, do it. For boldness has it truly within: genius, power, and magic».