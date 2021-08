Anyone who has recently been to Mykonos knows that when you get lost in the Chora, the Hublot boutique is the reference point for finding your way back. In Forte dei Marmi the Fortino already serves as a landmark, but for the past month, a few meters away at Via Montauti 1/B, aficionados of fine sports watches have found their natural home. Hublot has indeed unveiled its Versilia boutique, completing an unmatched presence in the most glamorous locations in the Mediterranean: Monaco, Saint-Tropez, Ibiza, Capri, Mykonos and Bodrum. For the occasion, the company presented its ever-present timepiece, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Boutique Forte dei Marmi in a 35-piece Limited Edition. At the opening of the exclusive store there was the brand’s CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe, and other ambassadors such as Giorgio Rocca and Fabio Rovazzi. The star of the event was the new Classic Fusion Chronograph FdM, possibly the most successful of the entire boutique collection. The explosive 45-millimeter case in beige polished-satin ceramic, the back from which the Forte Lorenese appears, and the ton-sur-ton dial with a sunburst motif are enhanced on amber colored complexions, like that of the brand’s new ambassador, Diletta Leotta.