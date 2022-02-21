Il filo del tempo tinto d’arancio

Un bel dì vedremo levarsi un fil... di lana! Cio-cio-san in Madama Butterfly canta «un fil di fumo», ma Giacomo Puccini a quel filo di lana era legato: non ha mai smesso d’indossare con fierezza il suo cappotto di Casentino con collo di lupo, segno distintivo di un gran cacciatore come lui. Giuseppe Verdi pure s’ammantava di orbace, questa lana umile e al tempo preziosissima, unica al mondo. Nella nebbia che svapora dall’Arno come un lampo di tramonto, come uno sbuffo di foglie d’autunno delle faggete delle Foreste Casentinesi s’appalesa un manto arancio e svanisce lungo il muro di cinta dell’Eremo di Camaldoli, dove da mille anni i Benedettini conducono col lavoro una vita che è ode al Creato. Nella loro spezieria antica di nove secoli si respira l’eterno alchemico e nella pala dell’altar maggiore di Giorgio Vasari torna quel colore acceso a definire il manto di San Giuseppe. È quasi un sogno d’arancio inseguire quel filo di lana. Siamo in uno degli angoli più remoti ed eleganti della Toscana, lo domina l’arcigno castello di Poppi dei Conti Guidi, primi signori longobardi di queste terre, cui resero omaggio i fiorentini copiandone l’architettura per Palazzo Vecchio. Qui, al limitare di settentrione del Casentino, terra di aspra, assoluta bellezza rimasta intonsa e che fa della provincia d’Arezzo quella con la natura più fiera tra tutte le lande toscane, fin dai tempi degli etruschi si fila un panno che non ha eguali. Le ragioni? Ancora una volta, come prescrive la regola camaldolese, è la natura a insegnare. Gli inverni sono rigidi, le nebbie un vapore che si fa muro, le erbe, quelle che i monaci usano con sapienza da druidi, ricchezza perché sono pascolo per le greggi, sono tintura per le stoffe e sono cura per gli uomini. Viaggiare verso Stia è come entrare con Ulisse nell’antro di un Polifemo benigno – la natura – attaccati al vello dei montoni. Qui c’era anche l’allume di rocca, il segreto tecnologico che i Rasenna (così si autonominavano gli etruschi) mai rivelarono per fissare i colori. I fili della trama ci sono tutti: le acque, le erbe, il freddo, le antiche sapienze, i luoghi. Intersechiamo l’ordito del tempo per tessere il panno del nostro racconto. Ci vorrebbe la struggente immensità di Dino Campana – l’ultimo o forse l’unico tra i poeti maledetti italiani nato poc’oltre tra i castagneti di Marradi – e dei suoi Canti Orfici per narrare il fascino del Casentino dove «si raccoglie la mia anima e volta al più lungo giorno de l’amore antico ancora leva chiaro un canto a l’amore notturno». La luce gioca – tra albe di cipria, tramonti di fuoco e stelle d’infinito – con l’ombre degli eterni alberi, delle avite e sparute architetture. È qui che s’incontra Claudio Grisolini; perpetua, producendolo, la storia del panno di Casentino. La sua filanda è accanto al Museo dell’Arte della Lana e sembra d’esser tornati ai secoli di Calimala a Firenze quando la corporazione dei setaioli e lanaioli rivaleggiava in potenza e fiorini con l’arte del cambio. «Sì, è così – illustra Grisolini – il panno del Casentino è nato poverissimo ed è diventato un simbolo assoluto». Il perché è presto detto: si parte da lana grezza che viene cardata e filata ancora con la forza dei mulini ad acqua, poi si passa alla tintura che si fa solo con colori vegetali, infine la lana viene tessuta fitta e poi subisce la ratinatura. Un tempo si faceva con le pietre poi vennero le macchine dentate d’acciaio. Cos’è la ratinatura? «È arricciare i fili - spiega Grisolini - in modo che la superficie non sia liscia». E il motivo? «Così la lana diventa impermeabile. Recentissimi studi hanno convinto la Nasa a rivestire le tute degli astronauti di panno del Casentino e tutte le spedizioni sugli ottomila del Tibet ad avere tute di Casentino. È dimostrato che il ricciolo evita la dispersione termica». Lo sapevano anche i monaci Camaldolesi che fin dall’XI secolo avevano il saio in lana grezza del Casentino. E il color minio (arancio acceso) che caratterizza questo cappotto? «Anche quello – racconta Grisolini – è un errore diventato valore. Un bagno di fili nell’estratto di radice di Robbia si stinse. Ma non si poteva buttare via anche se non era proprio rosso. Se ne fece panno e piacque così tanto che è diventato il colore dominante del Casentino. Il nostro panno grosso era così conteso dai mercanti di Calimala che la gente di Stia pagava la gabella a Firenze in pannina». Si cominciarono a fare i cappotti a partire dall’Ottocento (prima erano mantelli, tabarri e cappe per tenere al caldo i cavalli): arancio con fodera verde per gli uomini e al contrario per le donne. Quelli degli uomini avevano il collo di pelo di lupo, per le donne era di volpe. I colori classici erano e sono verde, arancio, marrone. Poi irruppe la moda. Casa Savoia, che imitò i cappotti con la martingala e doppio petto indossati da tutti i nobili toscani, li voleva rossi e bianchi; Gabriele d’Annunzio lo portava blu. Audrey Hepburn ne volle uno per interpretare Vacanze romane: la «principessa Anna», che altro poteva indossare se non un manto regale? Il panno tinto d’arancio! «Anche noi – spiega Grisolini – ci facciamo di tutto: giacche, pantofole, passando per le borse. Harrod’s ci chiede forniture esclusive, nei Paesi arabi e orientali ormai Casentino è sinonimo di raffinatezza. I prezzi? Da noi un cappotto viene sui 700 euro, ma nel mondo c’è chi lo vende anche a dieci volte tanto. La filatura però è sempre rimasta come in antico. Ora stiamo sollecitando i pastori a rimettere le pecore, perché con la lana d’importazione il panno non viene come tradizione impone. Tutta l’alta moda chiede il nostro panno che deve essere perfetto e perciò non possiamo tradire le nostre radici». A Stia, un paese d’incanto di pietra e acqua, traversato dall’Arno nascente, c’era la più importante tessitura d’Italia. Il Lanificio di Stia contava cinquecento dipendenti fino agli albori del nostro secolo. Oggi, per volere di Simonetta Lambard, ultima erede di quella dinastia della moda, la fabbrica è diventata un museo. Ci sono custoditi quasi tremila anni di panno del Casentino e Cio-cio-san intona ancora, sulla melodia del tempo, un bel dì vedremo levarsi un fil di... lana.