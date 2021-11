The shapes and materials succeed in apparent chaos, until they reach a perfect balance. Tension and equilibrium are maintained at 360°. A tension and an equilibrium that were already characteristic of Suprematism. Shadows formed by the various elements take part in the game and determine its movement. Depending on the light, the balance shifts, changing shape. The poetic nature of these works, created from hard materials such as iron, speaks to us of distant countries and of imaginary architectural forms.