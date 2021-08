Theophrastus wrote in his treaty on perfumes that the scent of iris «is born deep within». Not from the petals of the flower, but rather from its roots, from the rootstock of iris comes its astringent, dry and velvety smell. The Greeks loved Irinon, a compound based on iris oil which induced - in contrast to its cold soul - warmth and pleasure. In Astra, a niche Italian brand which is inspired by astronomy (and astrophilia), manufactures a constellation of fragrances in which Betelgeuse stands out: a melancholic iris - Tuscan, rather than Greek - animated by coffee, allows the velvety touch of Osmanthus to touch it, recalling velvety textures, somewhere between apricot and suede. The chypre harmony, a reference to Venus, is reaffirmed by oak moss, which lends the combination a hint of silver dust. Worth mentioning are the other two creations: Antares, an explosion of caressing white flowers, including a gentle tuberose, and Mismar, an earthy incense that evokes a humid night garden, with cypress, juniper and ginger to support a languid amber note in a virile way. Three stars, of which Betelgeuse is the coolest, the warmest, the brightest.