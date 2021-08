The articles featured in this issue of Hub were very inspiring to me, and as I flipped through the magazine, I noticed many commonalities among some very interesting people from Switzerland and abroad. There is no doubt that I am drawn to their intelligence. What I admire most is their great originality. We live in an amazing country where the lifestyle fulfills, the lakes and mountains ground us and we can experience the seasonal changes up close. There is no doubt that this has helped me understand how local and global «glocal» contexts come together to grow and thrive. I think you’ll agree. I was moved when I read about Franco Piavoli, the Italian filmmaker on page 42, talking about his beloved late wife, and his filmmaking career that for many years has captivated his audience by combining images of nature with abstract editing techniques. The past and the future, the old with the new. Various themes that seem to meet in the middle. «An unexpected journey» by Davide Macullo on page 12 talks about «smart- living». Davide is a visionary in every sense of the word. Ambitious, with a keen eye for detail, he questions various topics - like the fact that one day our subconscious minds may guide the way we live. In conclusion, try to always keep an open mind, for it is precisely when you least expect it that you may find that each one of us is already connected in some way.