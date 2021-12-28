La mattina del 5 dicembre 2017, le agenzie di stampa diffusero la notizia della morte del novantaduenne Jean Bruno Wladimir François-de-Paule Le Fèvre, conte d’Ormesson. Era stato scrittore di gran successo, giornalista e commentatore politico, uomo delle istituzioni, accademico di Francia e, non ultimo, gran seduttore per via della conversazione in grado di spaziare dall’assedio di Troia a Stephen Hawking, per via degli occhi azzurri pungenti, e anche per il privilegio di essere un U, secondo la distinzione inventata dagli inglesi tra U e Non-U. Essere U (upper class ma anche University), come ricordava d’Ormesson nel suo splendido memoir Malgrado tutto, direi che questa vita è stata bella (pubblicato nel 2016), è «una faccenda di linguaggio, di abbigliamento, di comportamento a tavola». Conservatore dal tratto elegante e sardonico, così definiva il ‘68: «Il sorprendente psicodramma conosciuto con il benevolo nome di ‘avvenimenti del maggio 1968’». Il padre era stato un diplomatico antifascista discendente dalla nobiltà di toga, la madre proveniva da una famiglia di aristocratici cattolici conservatori. Nato nel 1925, d’Ormesson aveva vissuto la sua adolescenza in uno dei castelli più belli di Francia, quello della nonna materna, a Saint-Fargeau. Torniamo ora al 5 dicembre 2017: poche ore dopo la morte di Jean d’O (così era chiamato dai francesi), il destino si portò via anche Johnny Hallyday, necessariamente più popolare di lui, e purtroppo i giornali smisero di pubblicare aneddoti sul prestigioso intellettuale, riempiendosi di quelli sulla vita del cantante. Macron presenziò a entrambi i funerali. L’8 dicembre, nella Cour d’honneur des Invalides, si svolsero quelli di Jean d’O, con quattro presidenti, qualche ministro, una corte di Accademici di Francia intirizziti nei loro mantelli neri, e un manipolo di lettori. Il giorno seguente toccò a quelli di Hallyday. Al corteo funebre, lungo gli Champs Elysées parteciparono un milione di persone, venute da tutta la Francia. «Non ho paura di morire», aveva dichiarato un paio d’anni prima d’Ormesson. «Mi dispiacerebbe solo che a pronunciare la mia orazione funebre fosse François Hollande». Hollande, presente al funerale, restò in silenzio. Jean d’O lo detestava ancor più di quanto avesse detestato Mitterand. Nella sua autobiografia, racconta come, durante un incontro all’Eliseo sollecitato proprio da Mitterand all’ultimo giorno di mandato prima dell’insediamento di Chirac, il Presidente si fosse dedicato a una serie di maldicenze sulla classe politica del proprio schieramento, rivelandosi come «colui che dopo aver messo in piedi il Programma comune della sinistra, ha più contribuito al declino del comunismo in Francia». D’O era un campione nel poco frequentato campo dell’autoironia. Per esempio, ammettendo di avere avuto una fortunata carriera di seduttore, fingeva di stupirsene per via della sua statura non proprio svettante: «Se in un assembramento fitto di folla vedete un buco, quello sono io». E ancora: «Sono uno che ha perso gran parte del suo tempo ad andare a pranzo e a cena fuori». Si accusava di essere stato incostante e superficiale, ma questo era successo solo perché «ho cercato tutta la vita di rifuggire noia, fasto, solennità. Liberté, frivolité, éternité...». A Dio piacendo, il suo romanzo di maggior successo pubblicato nel 1974, è la storia di una famiglia largamente ispirata alla propria. Ambientato tra il 1904 e il 1968 è scritto in un francese elegante, terso, privo di svolazzi. «Sono nato in un mondo che guardava indietro, dove il passato contava più del futuro»: questo l’attacco della saga ambientata in un castello di fantasia, ritagliato su Saint-Fargeau. Lo sceneggiato tratto dal libro raggiunse straordinari picchi d’ascolto, accrescendo la popolarità di Jean d’O. «Lo shock sentimentale della vendita del castello di Saint-Fargeau è stata la fonte del libro. Scriviamo sempre per sfortuna. Scriviamo perché qualcosa non va. Scriviamo perché abbiamo un piede torto come Byron. Scriviamo perché abbiamo l’epilessia come Flaubert. Scriviamo perché siamo terribilmente malati come Proust. Scriviamo per recuperare. La sofferenza della vendita del castello di mia nonna mi perseguita ancora. Gli altri miei libri sono stati scritti sui dolori, di solito sentimentali. Questi dolori svaniscono un po’, resta il dolore del castello». Dotato di una memoria fenomenale, Jean d’O era un campione della citazione ben assestata e mai banale. Eccone una: «Piangevamo tutti. ‘Rompere le cose reali’ scrive Chateaubriand ‘non è niente. Ma rompere con i ricordi!... A separarsi dai sogni il cuore si spezza’». Il romanzo, divenuto best seller internazionale perché, scrive d’O, ognuno di noi rimpiange una casa perduta, gli diede modo di sublimare il dolore provato. «Sostituivo il castello di pietre che non avevo saputo conservare con un castello di parole». Aggiungiamo infine che d’O aveva trovato il titolo in una delle sue frequentissime gite romane (amava immensamente l’Italia, Roma e Venezia in particolare). Sull’architrave di un oratorio a pochi passi della chiesa di San Giovanni a Porta Latina notò la scritta, in francese: «Au plaisir de Dieu». Prima di A Dio piacendo, d’Ormesson aveva comunque già toccato il cuore dei lettori francesi con il romanzo La gloria dell’impero, pubblicato nel 1971 da Gallimard, grazie al quale era entrato nel celebre comitato di lettura della casa editrice. Proprio per il successo di quel libro, e per l’amicizia e i consigli di Paul Morand, nel 1973 il quarantottenne d’O divenne il più giovane membro di sempre dell’Académie Française, «questa confraternita di beccamorti o di penitenti in divisa verde perennemente a caccia di funerali nazionali o solenni» (e infatti presenzieranno al suo funerale, capitanati dal segretario generale Hélène Carrère d’Encausse). Della sua carriera di accademico, resterà nella storia la battaglia per eleggere finalmente tra gli «immortali» una donna, cioè Marguerite Yourcenar, in «una compagnia ostile al cambiamento. Fu una battaglia durissima. Sono partiti insulti da tutte le parti. Mi trattavano come un mascalzone». Dopo una lunga contesa su regolamenti e pregiudizi, nel 1980 d’O riesce infine nel suo intento: «Un giornalista mi domandò: ‘Allora cosa è cambiato all’Académie Française?’ Risposi: ‘Ormai ci saranno due gabinetti. Su uno sarà scritto: Signori; e sull’altro: Marguerite Yourcenar’». Ad accrescere l’importanza della sua figura nella storia delle lettere francesi, c’è che d’Ormesson fu il secondo scrittore vivente a entrare nella prestigiosa collana La Bibliothèque de la Pléiade, onore riservato sino a quel momento solo allo scrittore ceco Milan Kundera. Nella sua lunga vita ci sono persino tre anni da direttore di Le Figaro (dal ‘74 al ‘77). «Ero continuamente assillato da una massa di problemi sindacali, economici, sociali. Françoise (la moglie, n.d.r.) sosteneva che era lei ad annunciarmi per telefono i grossi avvenimenti politici mentre io discutevo con le associazioni dei giornalisti». Annoiato, si dimise e scrisse A Dio piacendo. Per non farsi mancare nulla, quando era ormai ottantasettenne, incuriosito dalla vita degli attori che aveva osservato durante le riprese dello sceneggiato TV tratto dal suo romanzo, d’Ormesson ha accettato di recitare in un film. Eccolo dunque in La cuoca del Presidente, gastro-commedia diretta da Christian Vincent, premio César nel 2013, e interamente girata all’Eliseo. D’O vi interpreta François Mitterrand. Proprio uno dei due presidenti francesi che aveva tanto detestato.