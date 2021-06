«Let him that would move the world first move himself» said Socrates, he’s right, but I wonder how easy that is. In England we say «change is as good as a rest» so let’s give it a try. This month when writing Hub, we went in with a renewed sense of focus, based on the dramatic and stunning architecture of Zurich, photographed over the course of 72 hours and - can you believe it - with an iPhone 12! It is quite marvelous and invigorating. We decided that all readers that choose Hub of a weekend would love to see an original magazine filled with important journalistic insights and articles capable of propelling them to other regions of the world, places we hope to visit, sooner rather than later. I’m the first one to miss these things and I’m convinced, so are you. You’ll find fantastic suggestions on art, movies, classics, and great literature, all accompanied by fascinating images that can get under your skin and arouse emotion. Well, I traveled happily in my mind, working on these pages and when the issue was complete, I felt a sense of completion and change, a change that I had learned many new things and it felt good. Romain Gary’s article blew my mind, what a fascinating life he led, full of drama! I have since gone out and bought all of his books. That’s what I mean, this issue makes me want to read more, to learn more: I think it did its job. I hope you enjoy reading as much as I enjoyed preparing it. It’s a magical issue.