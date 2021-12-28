La felicità dell’incontro

«Ecome i piacevoli modi e gentili hanno forza di eccitare la benivolenza di coloro co’ quali noi viviamo, così per lo contrario i zotichi e rozzi incitano altrui ad odio et a disprezzo di noi». È forse il miglior augurio di Natale che si possa ricevere: d’esser circondati dalla gentilezza. Che sta diventando il vero lusso, in un’epoca di social sguaiati e d’incontri frettolosi. Lo scrisse, quel precetto, monsignor Giovanni Della Casa, nobile mugellano (è la bellissima collina attorno a Firenze) che fu patriarca di Venezia e che poi – come capitava ai tempi del Papa Re – caduto in disgrazia si ritirò nell’abbazia di Nervesa nelle colline del Montello, vicino a Treviso, la terra del Prosecco, dove scrisse il Galateo overo de’ costumi. Un trattato che restituiva alle classi borghesi del tardo ‘500 il piacere del convivio, il desiderio di relazioni compiute e la necessità di ordinare la società secondo i criteri del rispetto reciproco. E anche – memori di Aristofane – sapendo che «attorno a un buon bicchiere di vino gli uomini trovano gli amici e fanno buoni affari». Troppo spesso, però, si confonde il galateo con il bon ton: ma un conto è occuparsi, come avrebbe sancito posteriormente Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin nella sua Physiologie du goût, «della felicità dell’ospite per tutto il tempo che resta presso di noi» e un conto è avere modi affettati e cerimoniosi. Noi ci occupiamo della felicità dell’incontro, diventata tanto più urgente dopo i mesi trascorsi nel «chiuso» della pandemia. Per questo è tornato d’attualità il galateo, che oggi ritroviamo, aggiornato, in un libro di Carlo Cambi e Petra Carsetti, in Italia già un piccolo caso editoriale: Galatime. È sempre tempo di buone maniere (Maretti editore). È c’è forse un periodo dell’anno piu adatto del Natale a sperimentare le buone maniere? A cominciare dal come fare gli inviti. Vanno sempre fatti per scritto almeno una settimana prima dell’appuntamento, personalizzando ogni biglietto con un accenno a un episodio e con un aggettivo che dimostra l’attenzione di chi invita per chi è invitato. È pure l’occasione per rispolverare la carta intestata, la vecchia stilografica, e per lasciare da parte cellulare e messaggini. Poi c’è il corredo della tavola. La co-autrice di Galatime, Petra Carsetti, che ha vinto l’Etiquipedia International Contest, una sorta di campionato mondiale di come si apparecchiano le mense, a proposito della tavola di Natale raccomanda: «È l’unica occasione in cui si possono trasgredire le regole: sì alle tovaglie colorate, sì alle candele, ma solo di sera, sì ai gioielli per i bicchieri, ma tutto il resto deve essere composto». Come? Tovagliolo a sinistra del piatto, a destra cucchiaio e coltello, a sinistra le forchette, il sottopiatto a due centimetri dal bordo della tavola, burro con coltellino acconcio e piattino da posizionare al vertice sinistro del posto tavola, ma solo a colazione, e soprattutto occhio al centrotavola: non deve impedire ai commensali di guardarsi negli occhi né essere troppo profumato. Mai più di tre bicchieri per posto tavola, con quello da acqua che sia comunque a calice, anche se ridotto rispetto a quello dei vini bianchi e rossi che si apparecchieranno nell’ordine. E i colori? Giusto il rosso, bene l’oro, accettate anche se non incoraggiate le fantasie, ricordandoci sempre che deve esserci, sotto la tovaglia, il mollettone. Ammesso un runner colorato su di una tovaglia candida. Ma tutto questo che soddisfazione ci procura? Per esempio di poter tirar fuori i bicchieri di cristallo, l’argenteria dei propri avi, di mettere in tavola il servizio di Limoges o quello Richard Ginori o Royal Albert. L’arte stessa ci ispira: i grandi della pittura si sono sovente misurati nel decoro e nella progettazione dei servizi da tavola. Tra questi il più celebre fu Leonardo da Vinci, chiamato da Ludovico il Moro a Milano non per fare il genio o l’artista, ma come maestro di cerimonie. Oggi vi sono degli specialisti dell’arredo della tavola e le wedding planner sono le più accreditate: riescono a trasformare, come usava nel Rinascimento, le tavole in spettacoli. È un viaggio nel vero lusso la storia della loro apparecchiatura. Le posate, ad esempio: non destano meraviglia quelle più insolite, come la forchetta per servire il panettone che ha tre rebbi ed è corta e con l’impugnatura ad anello? Oppure con la forchettina da ostriche, se abbiamo deciso di servire queste prelibatezze ricordandoci che è la sola forchetta che ha diritto di stare a destra. A proposito: iniziando il pasto evitiamo di dire «buon appetito». Non si fa perché una volta era segno di scherno verso chi non poteva permettersi la cena. Come va evitato il cin cin: un tempo si facevano tintinnare i bicchieri per verificare che fossero tutti colmi, il rischio di essere avvelenati dal vicino di tavola che faceva finta di bere era concreto. Oggi un po’ meno! E viene anche il momento dei regali. L’antropologo Marcel Mauss dedicò un saggio meraviglioso al «dono», che è innanzitutto un legame, non solo un’offerta. Allora regaliamo col cuore, e non solo oggetti costosi, poiché obbligano alla reciprocità. Siano i doni, piuttosto, davvero pensati e dedicati alla persona cui si indirizzano. Accompagniamoli con un biglietto: un pensiero che sarà il vero regalo. La dedicazione è segno d’amicizia e tratto di rispetto. Non bisogna ostentare donando, basta far trasparire che ci siamo industriati a cercare il dono adatto, evitando quelli banali, anche se di pregio. per la persona a cui è destinato. Infine capiamo quando offrire i regali e quando aprirli. A Natale se c’è festa in famiglia si aprono dopo cena, nelle altre occasioni dopo che ci si è congedati. E comunque è vero che basta il pensiero. Purché sia gentile e in amicizia.