  • 1
Mag
Tragedia a Stresa
Coronavirus
Votazione del 13 giugno
Conflitto Israele Gaza
Home
Trending Topics
Tragedia a Stresa
Coronavirus
Votazione del 13 giugno
Conflitto Israele Gaza
×
×
Cerca su CdT

La leonessa del brutalismo

HUB

La Biennale Architettura aprirà nella memoria di Lina Bo Bardi

La leonessa del brutalismo
/ Esterni d’arte Lina Bo Bardi at the SESC Pompeia auditorium

La leonessa del brutalismo

/ Esterni d’arte Lina Bo Bardi at the SESC Pompeia auditorium

La leonessa del brutalismo
Celebre Bowl Chair, ancora oggi prodotta in serie limitata

La leonessa del brutalismo

Celebre Bowl Chair, ancora oggi prodotta in serie limitata

Di Camilla Baresani Hub

«Abbiamo girato tutta São Paulo e non abbiamo trovato nessuno che avesse una sedia moderna. Siamo stati costretti a disegnarla». Fu così che nel 1951 Lina Bo Bardi disegnò la Bowl Chair per metterla nella sua Casa de Vidro. Oggi, la Bowl Chair viene prodotta in costosa serie limitata. Quanto alla casa, sua residenza privata, l’aveva progettata in forma di palafitta trasparente. Nata a Roma nel 1914, laureata in architettura con Marcello Piacentini con cui ebbe anche una liaison, trasferita a Milano dove fu allieva di Gio Ponti, sposò il giornalista e gallerista Pietro Maria Bardi, di accesa fede fascista. Con lui, divenuto direttore del Museo d’Arte di San Paolo, si trasferì in Brasile nel ’46. Luogo dove in seguito divennero entrambi ferventi comunisti. Nel ’68 venne inaugurato dalla regina Elisabetta in visita di Stato il MASP, il più importante museo dell’America Latina. Progettato da Lina Bo Bardi con concezione totalmente innovativa, ha anticipato tra brutalismo, modernismo e minimalismo le due più importanti innovazioni che diventeranno il vanto del Beaubourg: gli spazi aperti esterni utilizzabili per eventi artistici e la flessibilità degli spazi interni. È stata la più originale architetta, designer, teorica, scenografa e docente del XX secolo. A Lina Bo Bardi, mancata nel 1992, è assegnato il Leone d’Oro speciale alla memoria della Biennale Architettura 2021, che inaugura a Venezia il prossimo 22 maggio.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: Hub
  • 1
    Image

    Lina Bo Bardi

    HUB

    «We traveled throughout São Paulo and couldn’t find a single person who had a modern chair. We were compelled to design it!». That was how Lina Bo Bardi came to design the Bowl Chair back in 1951 to place it in her Casa de Vidro

  • 2
    Image

    «A Clockwork Orange»

    HUB

    A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick’s feature film based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess, was screened for the first time in New York in December 1971. It would be foolhardy to attempt to reconstruct in a few lines the artistic depth of the work and the anecdotal richness that accompanies it. It is more manageable to read the watermark of its prophecy. Then, as now, it was and is the revelry of ultra-violence and the cultivated taste for debauchery of the leading character that shocks consciences.

  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    Image

    Una storia di donne

    HUB ENTREPRENEURS

    Natura, arte tradizionale turca, femminilità... e tante piastrelle

  • 1
  • 1