Millennials on the rise

Di Augusto Bassi e Dina Aletras / AletrasMedia Hub

There’s only one major fashion: youth. This was a quote by leading Italian journalist Leo Longanesi. With this he had captured fashion’s perpetual center of gravity. Through Hub, we decided to define the precise nature of our desire whilst discovering the ambitions of younger generations. We wanted a real view of the situation, so among mature journalists we looked each other in the eye and decided that the best way to understand more on the subject was by giving them a voice. Away from commercial rhetoric which frames millennials as narcissistic and accustomed to quick gratification. We did this without intent of systematic essays, but with the idea of having the juvenile quest for satisfaction explained by a few distinct, yet communicative viewpoints and personalities that define the things...

