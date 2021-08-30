Montegrappa luxury fountain pens

The tailors and dressmakers of our forefathers knew it already - that luxury means bespoke, otherwise it’s industrial. Over time, with discrete firmness, I’ve tried to convince my colleagues in the Haute Horlogerie industry that bespoke watch making is a fantastic business driver, because the sophisticated customer, unsatisfied with the mass-produced, will seek a return to the past and, while at it, rather want to «sign» them. Quite literally. The objections varied from the identity of the endangered brand, to the difficulty of setting up adequately equipped distribution centres, all the way down to the problems related to the world of collector’s items. The objections were weak in the face of the powerful force of direct creative involvement of the customer. In a different field, that of handwriting gear, Montegrappa is today the pioneer of such gratification. Upon opening the official website you instantly read, «Configurator, you are the designer! The creation begins...». As a passionate enthusiast, you’re in for a treat, but also the occasional visitor can enjoy the experience. The starter model reassuringly features Montegrappa excellence and incorporates the Zero, Extra and Extra Otto models. I believe I can truthfully say so, because for more than twenty years I have been using a tortoiseshell celluloid Extra with a medium gold nib on a daily basis, which makes me curse these barbaric times that force us to use keyboards to write. But if you are not satisfied with the conventional configurations, the many limited editions, collectors’ editions and unique pieces, you are offered the option to assemble a custom made pen. It begins with the possibility to choose the standard model and its base price. Then everything is in your hands: head, cap, joint, barrel, back, stone clip, small parts, writing line, engravings. The richness of the raw materials to choose from makes the increasingly rare event real: ivory, precious woods, high-tech metals, resins, celluloid, marble, engraved metals. But in the tailor’s shops of the past, the connoisseur will say, you always knew that your suit was yours and yours alone! True. And Montegrappa with its Atelier service - which even has its own website - responds precisely to the needs of those who expect an authentic bespoke item. Moving freely in the premium Amphora, Extra Bespoke and Arte collections, between hand-paintings and burin engravings, a century of the finest craftsmanship is available to the customer to create their own pen.