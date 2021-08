I was a young man with a red air-cooled Panda 30 and, whenever I could, I would drive many kilometers to reach the countryside around Lake Garda. There, everything looked holy to my eyes: the grape harvest; the wheat fields where paths intertwined, as if invisible; the corn fields through which my small car drove; the cypresses on the crest of the low hills, among whose shadows the spirit of Catullus appeared to take refuge; even the tower of Solferino, with the memory of Henry Dunant; and of course the unexpected bends of the river Mincio, and the water lilies. Youth is nothing more than «the great summer of human things» and each one of us has experienced it - and burned through it - in a place that we carry in our hearts. It was during those times that I first met with film director Franco Piavoli, a passionate lover of his homeland. Fast forward to the present when, one evening of a few weeks back, I was watching «Atthe first breath of wind» (2002) to escape from today’s spiraling bureaucratic society. I told myself that Piavoli, who is now 88 years old, really should be featured in Hub. Which is what you’ll find in this issue, where out of a profound sense of elective affinity we also inserted another «glocal» story of love for the landscape: that which is taking place in Val Calanca. Following an introductory article, you’ll find a metaphorical story where Lugano and Calanca are not mentioned at all, but they are there, of course. Good reading.