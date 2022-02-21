Racconto dell’età del jazz

La macchina blu, una scintillante Fiat 1800, correva veloce sul lungo viale che da Milano arriva all’aeroporto di Linate. A bordo, un elegante uomo di quarant’anni con il figlio, un bel ragazzo dai capelli neri. Sono Arrigo e Roberto Polillo. Era un pomeriggio dell’inverno del 1962 e da quel giorno, per molti anni, questo rito si ripeterà decine di volte. Arrivati a Linate, la coppia accoglierà personaggi come Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Gerry Mulligan, John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk, Bill Evans, Charles Mingus, e le grandi voci femminili, Ella Fitzgerald e Sarah Vaughan. Il gotha del jazz sale a bordo della Fiat 1800, direzione Hotel Duomo, poi si va alle prove e infine al concerto. Roberto ha da poco ricevuto in dono dal padre - appassionato di fotografia – la sua prima macchina professionale. Soprattutto – a sedici anni - ha ricevuto l’incarico di ritrarre gli ospiti d’oltreoceano, sul palco e nel backstage. Cosa che farà per un centinaio dei duecento concerti organizzati da Arrigo durante la sua attività. Ancora non lo immagina Roberto, ma sta mettendo le basi per uno straordinario archivio storico che oggi è in parte visibile in mostra permanente a Siena, presso l’Accademia Nazionale del Jazz, insieme alla collezione di libri, riviste e dischi appartenuti a suo padre, conservata nel Centro Nazionale Studi sul Jazz della stessa accademia, dedicato ad Arrigo Polillo. «Il mio interesse per la fotografia», spiega oggi Roberto Polillo, «deriva da lui. Da bambino ammiravo i suoi scatti di viaggio con la Rolleiflex. Oltre alla promozione della musica, attraverso la sua rivista, ha svolto un ruolo importante di impulso per la fotografia jazz. Con lui collaborarono, ancora giovani, dalla fine degli anni Cinquanta, Ugo Mulas, Mario e Nino Vanoli, Riccardo Schwamenthal e qualche anno più tardi Giuseppe Pino». Del resto, il legame tra fotografia e jazz è profondo e molti degli scatti che oggi consideriamo storici hanno contribuito a creare l’immaginario collettivo degli appassionati. Facciamo un passo indietro nel tempo. Arrigo Polillo, classe 1919, già negli anni Trenta, insieme al fratello Sergio, inizia un fitto carteggio con varie star di Hollywood. La loro richiesta? Una fotografia con autografo in cambio di un ritratto fatto a mano. Perché, tra i vari talenti, Arrigo disegna molto bene e più avanti creerà originali copertine della sua futura rivista e di dischi, ma mancano ancora quindici anni e prima si dovrà attraversare una guerra mondiale. A testimonianza del successo di questa inconsueta iniziativa dei due giovani – e a riprova di una spiccata inclinazione per le relazioni internazionali – restano innumerevoli lettere di risposta dagli uffici stampa di attori e attrici e altre personalità hollywoodiane. Una collezione densa, da Joan Crawford a Edward G. Robinson, da Bing Crosby a Tyrone Power, Orson Welles e Walt Disney. Bisogna pensare a come vadano inquadrati cinema e jazz in quel periodo storico. Il cinema e la musica americane rappresentavano un punto di riferimento per i giovani italiani, una sorta di medicina ad alto potere terapeutico per un Paese che stava sprofondando giorno dopo giorno nel più fosco provincialismo. Incominciava così a crearsi il «mito americano» attraverso il cinema e anche attraverso il jazz, questa musica insolita dal tono melanconico o dal ritmo decisamente swing, ricca di improvvisazioni, piena di sottotesti, che fiorisce ancor più per reazione quando la musica afro-americana viene bandita dalla radio e dalle sale da ballo e quando viene proibita la vendita dei dischi e i nomi dei jazzisti vengono storpiati, perfino Louis Armstrong diventa Luigi Braccioforte e Benny Goodman, Benito Buonuomo. Invece di sparire, il jazz continua a essere eseguito, ascoltato e ballato in modo clandestino. Nell’immediato dopoguerra, Polillo fonda con Gian Carlo Testoni Musica Jazz, la prima rivista italiana dedicata a questo genere. Per vent’anni ne è caporedattore, fino alla prematura scomparsa di Testoni, di cui raccoglie l’eredità di direttore. Altri vent’anni per arrivare quasi a quattro decenni di attività editoriale. «All’inizio non c’era nemmeno una vera redazione», ricorda Roberto, «e papà faceva tutto in casa, dal suo studio: leggeva gli articoli dei collaboratori e correggeva le bozze inviate dalla tipografia, ritagliava le colonne di testo, le impaginava alla vecchia maniera con forbici e barattoli di colla bianca, incollandole sulle griglie dei moduli prestampati. Sceglieva le foto da pubblicare, appoggiandole alla finestra, con l’immagine rivolta verso l’esterno e segnando a matita sul retro i tagli da fare per ottenere il formato necessario. Tutto con una rapidità straordinaria». Figlio di un magistrato, Arrigo si era laureato in giurisprudenza, è avvocato per una decina d’anni ma già a metà dei Cinquanta entra nel mondo dell’editoria: prima assistente di Arnoldo Mondadori, poi direttore del personale in Mondadori, fino al periodo che porta verso i conflitti sindacali e l’«autunno caldo». Troppo per un vero gentiluomo come lui. Decide di dimettersi e il giradischi di corso Italia, con i suoi pezzi preferiti – jazz tradizionale e free-jazz - suonati fino ad allora solo la sera al massimo del volume, finalmente può funzionare tutto il giorno e diventare la colonna sonora per la sua macchina da scrivere. Batte con due dita, a grandissima velocità, e realizza il suo capolavoro: Jazz. La vicenda e i protagonisti della musica afro-americana. Il libro – una pietra miliare tuttora nel catalogo Mondadori - vanta oltre venti edizioni e una traduzione tedesca. Nel frattempo, pubblica centinaia di articoli, recensioni e saggi – ne scrive oltre settemila - per Musica Jazz, Il Giorno, Epoca, Panorama, organizza concerti che portano il pubblico italiano a conoscere una musica innovativa. Promuove undici edizioni – dal 1955 al 1966 - del Festival internazionale di Jazz di Sanremo, con la partecipazione tra gli altri di Gerry Mulligan, Art Blakey e Thelonious Monk. Ad Arrigo Polillo si riconosce un ruolo fondante nell’aver diffuso un genere - come si direbbe oggi - di nicchia, averlo fatto accettare e amare, e averne facilitato l’ingresso nell’accademia, tra i conservatori. La rivista è stato il luogo «fisico» dove questo è potuto accadere, ma la vera magia era nella sua testa. Eclettico, serio, preparato, Arrigo Polillo era un uomo di grande statura morale, intellettuale e culturale. Basti pensare che degli oltre duecento concerti organizzati nella sua vita – insieme al socio e amico Pino Maffei – talvolta non ci fu necessità di sottoscrivere un accordo: la sua parola era sufficiente. In particolare, con Norman Granz – produttore discografico statunitense e figura di riferimento fondamentale per la musica jazz – la stima era totale. Si telefonavano, fissavano una data e il concerto avveniva il giorno stabilito insieme. Polemista agguerrito ma mai aggressivo, teneva una rubrica di «Lettere al direttore» su Musica Jazz, meta inesorabile di polemiche dai toni accesi, talvolta così roventi da indurre Arrigo a sospenderla per un paio d’anni. «Tra la fine degli anni Sessanta e l’inizio degli anni Settanta c’era molto fermento», racconta ad Hub Roberto Polillo, «la musica jazz ha avuto trasformazioni importanti in un momento storico di rivolte, come il Sessantotto. Dal jazz classico di Louis Armstrong e dal bebop, è arrivato John Coltrane che ha travolto tutto, e ancora il free-jazz e poi la fusion. Musica Jazz fu il centro focale di questa ‘rivoluzione’, anche in modo molto netto». Aperto, affabile, scherzoso, Arrigo Polillo è stato testimone di un’era del jazz straordinaria e irripetibile: conosceva a fondo le personalità dei musicisti e nel 1978 raccolse nel libro Stasera jazz aneddoti e ricordi delle sue esperienze umane con loro. Aveva grande stima per Duke Ellington, «un fuoriclasse», e per John Coltrane «un uomo buono, molto serio. E anche silenzioso». Come scrisse nella prefazione: «Ho cercato di scrivere un rapido diario di quarant’anni vissuti in mezzo al jazz, e più precisamente fra le quinte del jazz. A costo di sorprendere qualche jazzman in pigiama».