State of the Art

In 1929 after more than seventy years of reign, Prince Johann II of Liechtenstein passed away in present-day Czech Republic. His epithet «der Gute» («the Good») reveals much about the nature of this visionary ruler. Throughout history, the name Johann was linked to the founding of the Principality of Liechtenstein’s first Constitution in 1862, and also to his intense philanthropic activities and patronage of arts and sciences, all of which were prerequisites for modernization of the tiny rural State that had formerly been a part of the German Confederation. The Princes of Liechtenstein were originally engaged in agriculture, and gradually diversified their entrepreneurial activities, adjusting their business portfolios to satisfy the needs of the times. In addition to their agriculture activities,...