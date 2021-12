The greatest aspiration of the arbiter elegantiarum was always to live within his own imagination. If we look at Lucius Licinius Lucullus, who transformed his Neapolitan villa into a home for his muses, we find a genuine and perfect reference point. A place that was shaped by and brimming with all his obsessions and passions, featuring a marble apple tree to which he lent his name, orchards that had never been seen before in Europe - cherry, peach and apricot -, exotic fish farms and a library that was unparalleled among the principes civitatis. Lucullus had become the master of his own imagination. More than two thousand years later, the ultimate feat of personal civilization is still to build one’s own home and furnish it according to one’s inner muse. But the enthusiast can not accomplish this alone.

They need to be guided by an architectural designer who is capable of understanding and implementing their perspectives. Michele Bönan is a man of taste who any arbiter might like to invite to their own home, in order to give it form. This is what happened to a German client for which the Florentine architect created the chalet featured on this page in Kitzbühel. He has the gracefulness to explore each of his projects with sensitivity, but without compromising the wishes of his clients: «I would like people to recognize my style rather than a style, because each time I like to write a new and intimate story. For this reason, I seek to get to know the person for whom or with whom I will be collaborating; to know them deeply. In order to comprehend the expectations of the customer over and above their own requirements. Then I proceed with the highest degree of intellectual integrity, continuing towards the very best also when the client is already satisfied. Behind a great project, there is usually a great patron and the outcome is the result of a highly creative dialogue, so that the relationship is rarely interrupted. For this specific client, young and dynamic, I had previously designed a sumptuous mansion in Munich, I oversaw the fitting of his yacht and there are still more residences in the pipeline».