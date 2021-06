Andreoli is able to move from the playful and over-exposed atmospheres of a funfair (with Pacific Park), to the milky/tropical opulence of Leisure in Paradise, to the ancient rituals of the Smoke of desert, in which the most valuable of incenses, that of Oman, is emphasized by absinthe and the sweetness of elemi, a resin used to communicate with the Gods. Today Andreoli has found the key to overthrow Eterno, his creative peak, the fragrance of a sunburnt pine forest, in which woody and aromatic notes (the rough cipriol, firs and opoponax, sweet and rare myrrh) prelude to an intimate, subtle, comforting, and metaphysical drydown. This work (130 ingredients and three years of work) is as intense and meditative as the upcoming fragrance for the summer, Sunplosion - Aloha State of Mind, is extravagant, tempting and tropical: coconut, guava, mango, lime, hibiscus, white sandalwood: a sophisticated and intellectual interpretation of Hawaiian beaches as they would smell in our dreams.