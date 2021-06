A car of royalty and excellence that glides when driven, the unchangeable appeal of a brand that everyone recognizes as an icon of the automotive world and that skillfully combines technical performance, comfort and luxury. Bentley Motors presents the new open-topped version of its recent Grand Tourer: the Continental GT Speed Convertible, which was designed and handcrafted, piece by piece, at the British company’s zero-emission luxury factory, which has now been part of Volkswagen Group for over 20 years. The 3rd generation of the Continental GT Speed Convertible is powered by an optimized and upgraded version of the 6.0-liter W12 TSI engine, which delivers 650 hp, developing a torque of 900 Nm, goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 335 km/h. Numbers that say much, but not everything, because above all it is a stunning car, able to create excitement at first glance. Just take a look at the images: this Bentley is a work of art. The Continental GT Speed Convertible is equipped with a specially developed «Z-folding» roof, which can be opened or closed in just 19 seconds: at the touch of a button, the car transforms from a luxury coupe into an open-top Grand Tourer while moving up to a top speed of 50 km/h. The look reveals a car with a rather muscular and prominent profile, sporty and refined, thanks also to the presence of exclusive 22-inch wheel rims. The elegant interior of the Continental GT Speed Convertible features unparalleled sophistication and detailing that is revealed only once the roof is lowered. The clever use of Alcantara, leather, walnut-root quilting and veneers are a distinctive feature and give substance to the elegance mentioned above and of which the presence of a neck warmer built into the heated and ventilated Comfort seats is an outstanding testimony, adding to the excitement of the journey when the temperature outside is not quite as warm as it is in Summer.