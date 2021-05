The excellence of Swiss innovation and design

The excellence of bon son where artificial reproduction becomes a sound experience and pride of identity. «Made in Switzerland» is also a source of delight for audio, as well as for luxury watchmaking. The FM Acoustics devices - the top preamplifier costs over 100.000 CHF - with the red cross mountain as their logo. It is the art of translating a granite geopolitical concept into sound wave Nirvana: absolute neutrality. The entered data comes out of the speakers without cuts or embellishments. It all depends on the quality of the recording, the environment and the hearing of the listener. These electronic toys are not status symbols but precision musical instruments as well as safe havens. The Swiss sound has ancient roots. Names like Revox, Thorens. Swiss Physics are regular guests in the...