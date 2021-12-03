The finish line is approaching

Accidentally, last spring, we stumbled on it in the heart of Lugano. And now, few months later, we’ve found it fresh from its track debut. The PS-01 prototype - the supercar created by Picasso Automotive and built mainly with carbon fiber - was unveiled for the very first time on October 4, nothing less than during the Pirelli P Zero Experience event at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. This masterpiece made in Switzerland barely exceeds 900 kg, powered by a 600 HP twin turbo V6 engine and a downforce at top speed of 960 kg. As Stefano Picasso, the company’s CEO and founder, enthusiastically points out, «the whole car has been engineered to maximize performance on the road and on the track, with aerodynamics carefully studied in every detail, from its flat base to its carbon fiber aerodynamic wings. It was the most memorable car race of my life; at one point, I thought I could have spoken to it. The feedback we have received was remarkable. Nevertheless, there’s still a lot of work ahead and the next few months will be a whirlwind of new developments». As of right now, the testing phase of the pre-production model has begun, looking forward of its official debut in early 2022 at the Yas Marina track in Abu Dhabi, once again in the context of the Pirelli P Zero Experience. Furthermore, later this month, the company is planning to celebrate the launch of its new business unit in San Vittore (GR). Moreover, there are many R&D projects underway with an impressive list of partners, including Pirelli, SC Project, Nuteco and Autotecnica. «We’re moving quickly with the goal of becoming a research and development laboratory for cutting-edge solutions continues Picasso - for instance, a development program for new tires will start with Pirelli. In addition, a collaboration with Easyrain, an SME which has patented two avant-garde systems of active safety in the automotive sector, has recently begun. Let’s not forget the ongoing studies on an engine powered by synthetic fuels». But that will be in tomorrow’s news. For now, we can’t wait to see the PS-01 on the road!