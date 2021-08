The Great Gatsby is one of the most disturbing novels ever written. Now, 95 years later, the copyright has expired and new editions are flourishing. Italian-language readers can now delight in a more accurate translation, enriched by intriguing illustrations. Francis Scott Fitzgerald depicts how the past invariably returns to bite those who try to erase it, as happens to Gatsby: for no matter how much beauty surrounds him, no matter how much anticipation has filled his poignant romance, he is unable to successfully reinvent himself. «So we continue to row against the current, bouncing back into the past», the celebrated concluding sentence reads. To Gatsby, to his dreams, let’s match the most noble of labels, that of Schloss Johannisberg in Rheingau, where in 1775 the first Riesling Spätlese (ripe grapes of late harvest) was produced. Schloss Johannisberg keeps on offering wines which are out of fashion, in the past intended only for European royal heads. Riesling Gelblack Trocken is dry, earthy, vibrant, citrus-scented and excellent value for money. A must have for your cellar. Speaking of wealthy high society and of crowned heads, here is another book not to be missed. WithLa moda della vacanza. Luoghi e storie