The tradition & luxury of going green

A historical vessel returning to the water is certainly a great news story. When the boat in question is called the Ceresio and is modified in order to sail free of noise and CO2 emissions, then the news - excuse the oxymoron - is one that will make lots of noise. The goal declared by the shipping company, the Società Navigazione del Lago di Lugano (SNL), is to have its entire motor vessel fleet fully converted by 2035, in accordance with the objectives of Venti35, a visionary and an ambitious project that aims to convert the entire fleet of the historical company. The Ceresio Motor Vessel (1931), which has just recently returned to sail following a painstaking reconversion project, is echoed by the Vedetta Motor Vessel (1908), which boasts the record of having been the first passenger vessel to be converted in Switzerland to be «green» (2016). «In a sense» stated Carlo Maria Acquistapace, SNL’s board member, «it’s history repeating itself: the first motor ships of the society ran on steam, then came the era of diesel; now in the view of Venti35, the era of an electric propulsion type that relies entirely on renewables has arrived. However, it doesn’t end there. The project will lead the way to a clean and silent future not only for Ticino, but throughout Switzerland. Through the launch of has become the de facto leader for the whole of the country, where 150 federally licensed vessels operate, transporting a combined total of 13 million passengers annually. In short, in Ticino, the future has now begun.