Anyone who approaches Zurich with a curious and open mind will fall under the spell of being trapped in the obsessive and orthogonal mesh of its architecture. For throughout the duration of their stay in the city, whether it be days, months, years, a lifetime - the native, the traveler, the citizen, the professional and the businessman will absorb little by little the secret and sharpened order of the buildings, the streets, the squares, and with it, invisible and powerful as a spell, also a peculiar ethos: the «Zurich Code». Let us explain: it is a difficult task, as it involves the concrete as much as the morals that lie behind and within it. Therefore, we will use words that appear to be an edgy critique, but are in fact words of friendship, if not love. Because of its stubborn character,...