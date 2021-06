«What’s that? - What? - That you got in your hand - A picture - A picture of what? - A picture of Paris - Paris? Really? - Can I see it? - Yes - This is Paris? - Looks just like Texas to me - It is - Paris, Texas? - It’s right here on the map - How come you get a picture of a vacant lot of Paris, Texas? - It’s mine. I bought the land». One of the most beautiful dialogues from Paris, Texas - Wim Wenders’ 1984 classic - that inspired this issue of Hub, one of the most experimental we have produced so far. It all came about as a result of a question asked almost without thinking - during a lunch break «in lockdown» at his bright Lugano studio, eating a plate of tasty meat ravioli prepared by the students of the Fondazione Sant’Angelo in Loverciano - by Davide Macullo, architect and Hub contributor: «Don’t you consider Zurich to be capable of absorbing all the provocative architectural ideas coming from outside? A suggestive question, the kind that the editorial staff of Hub enjoys so much. So we set out in search of an answer. We commissioned Jürg Streun to shoot a series of photographs «as alienating as possible, provoking a subtle unease in the soul of the citizens themselves». Over the course of 72 hours, and with an iPhone 12, Jürg took them and edited them with a high contrast black and white filter. Davide then wrote a remarkable commentary about them. And here we are, in Zurich, Texas.