epa08078901 (L-R) Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament Manfred Weber speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and David McAllister, Member of Parliament from the EPP Group, before a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 December 2019. The European Parliament is in plenary session fr om 16 to 19 December 2019. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER