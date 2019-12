epa08077113 Thousands of protesters participate in a demonstration against pension reforms near Bastille Square in Paris, France, 17 December 2019. Unions representing railway and transport workers and many others in the public sector have called for a general strike and demonstration to protest against French government's reform of the pension system. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

epa08077057 Employees of the National Paris Opera ballet company hold signs and shout slogans as they participate in a demonstration against pension reforms in front of the Bastille Opera at Bastille Square in Paris, France, 17 December 2019. Unions representing railway and transport workers and many others in the public sector have called for a general strike and demonstration to protest against French government's reform of the pension system. EPA/IAN LANGSDON