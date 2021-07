©AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

Protesters scuffle with French police in front of the passport control of Terminal 2E of Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, Friday, July 2, 2021. Paris airport workers protesting pay cuts blocked a busy terminal at a Charles de Gaulle Airport and skirmished with police. Friday's protest prompted flight delays and confusion for passengers. Police fired pepper spray to try to disperse the protesters, leaving many people at the scene with their eyes stinging. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

