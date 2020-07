From the 6 July those who enter Switzerland from 29 destinations must remain at home for ten days - Serbia is among these (it was foreseeable) - "The decision will stop many of my compatriots", says the representative of the country's community Balkan in Ticino

Sanctions are provided for those who violate the new rule.

From July 6, those entering Switzerland from 29 states and regions must quarantine for ten days. These include Argentina, Brazil, Israel, Russia, USA, South Africa and Sweden. But also Balkan nations like Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia ( HERE you can find the complete list).

Persons entering Switzerland who have stayed in a state or region with a high risk of coronavirus infection at any time during the previous 14 days are obliged to go to their home (or other suitable accommodation) immediately after entry. The list of risk areas, announced by the Federal Council on Wednesday, was published on Thursday evening, together with the relative ordinance, thus providing more details on the rules in force from next week.

Entry from a country or territory with a higher risk of infection does not differ much from entry from another state. The persons concerned (including children), the government writes, will be informed by plane or by bus that they will have to quarantine themselves. In addition, contact data will be collected to ensure traceability in the event of passengers infected on board. This data can then also be used to verify compliance with the quarantine. Airlines and bus transport companies will not be able to take sick passengers on board.

At the start of the quarantine, each affected person must communicate their entry to Switzerland to the competent cantonal authority within two days and follow his instructions. Those who evade quarantine are punishable by a fine of up to 10,000 francs.

If due to the quarantine it is not possible to continue working, there is no right to compensation. However, the Executive points out, if an employer sends an employee to an area at risk, he may be forced to continue paying wages.

The Serbian community: "Many have given up leaving"

How is the decision taken by the communities involved, who will not be able to go on holiday to their home country? We asked Vladimir Miletić, representative of the Serbian community in Ticino and director of the Serbinfo.ch project. The decision made on Wednesday by the government has already had an effect on the Serbian community in Ticino and Switzerland even before the list was published, he says. Many speculations and messages ran on the web between Wednesday and Thursday evening in which Serbians indicated they did not plan holidays in Serbia, he tells us . "Many people with whom I had contact changed her mind and decided to give up a trip to Serbia".

It was foreseeable that the nation would end up on the list of problem countries. The Federal Office of Health recently reported cases imported from the Balkan country. In addition, the government announced on Wednesday that Switzerland is expected to align itself with the EU on July 20, lifting the entry restrictions for 15 states. Except for Serbia.

Miletić is convinced that travel has stopped, it was the quarantine obligation. Attachment to the homeland is strong. "Many members of our community when they meet a compatriot ask" when are you going home? ". Home is down for them. " This is especially true for older generations, explains Miletić. Without Bern's decision "nothing would have stopped them" from visiting it again this year. Not even the virus.

One question remains: to go to Serbia you just need to travel with your identity card. Exactly the same document that is enough to go to Austria or Italy (not on the list), the two countries from which you have to go to reach the goal. Anyone returning from Serbia by car could pretend to have been in one of the two neighbouring countries.

However, Bern would still be discussing the implementation of the new measures. Today, further details may be disclosed.

