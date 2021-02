The first thousand appointments have been set starting from Wednesday 3 March, at the rate of two hundred a day. This is the number of Pfizer vaccines, including the required booster doses, which have already been confirmed to the canton.

The assignment of appointments now stops pending confirmation of the next supply: as the supplies for the next few weeks are confirmed, the appointments will resume. Users will be notified via SMS that will indicate the two appointments

However, the online procedure remains active and interested persons can be invited to continue to register via the online procedure on the website www.ti.ch/vaccination

For those who need support in the procedure, the toll-free number is 0800 128 128

Finally, those who cannot go to Giubiasco will be able to recieve their vaccine in their municipal area which will be organized by the municipalities starting in mid-March. Those who prefer this method are invited to register at their municipal chancellery starting from Monday 8 March.

